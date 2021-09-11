Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $69.47 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -385.94 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

