Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

