Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $15,210,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $9,873,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Big Lots by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

