Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 49.7% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $413,753.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00392953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,649,377 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

