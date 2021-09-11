MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.