Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

