Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $378,294.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73.

Shares of MLAB opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $307.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 141,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

