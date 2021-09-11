Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and $109,627.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.98 or 0.07297427 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00126914 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,955,342 coins and its circulating supply is 78,955,244 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.