Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MEOH. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Methanex stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 279.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

