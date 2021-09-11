Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $43.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.33 billion and the lowest is $43.56 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $37.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $190.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $222.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 138,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,619,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,989,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.00. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

