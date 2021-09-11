Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,966 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,216,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,914,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,038 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,486,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,837,503,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,165,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $315,811,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 135,028 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.