Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average is $263.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

