MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $93.80 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $93.80 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00180046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.30 or 1.00031620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.53 or 0.07107119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00908413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002981 BTC.

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

