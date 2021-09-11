Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.03 million and $28,212.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,234,963 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

