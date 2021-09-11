Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.35 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.35 million and approximately $39,711.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $388.02 or 0.00851360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00129193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00183478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,507.03 or 0.99847403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.27 or 0.07091964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00866480 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,056 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.