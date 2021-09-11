Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 613 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.