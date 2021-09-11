Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 73,513 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,513 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259,223 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

