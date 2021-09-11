Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 150 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 18.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in iRobot by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

