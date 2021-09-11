Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,093 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

