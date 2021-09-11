Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 47.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.