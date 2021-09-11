Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,272 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

