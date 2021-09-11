Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

