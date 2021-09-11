Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $418.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $406.00 to $418.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $382.53 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.