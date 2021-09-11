MoonSwap Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $136,975.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00404379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.