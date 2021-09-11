Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,779 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.

