Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $29.44 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $823.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.