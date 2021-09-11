Morgan Stanley Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Altimmune worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Altimmune by 5.4% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altimmune by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

