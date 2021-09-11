Morgan Stanley Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

