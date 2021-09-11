Morgan Stanley Purchases 21,518 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 1,582.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.42 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,196. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

