Morgan Stanley Sells 333,779 Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 115.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $558,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

BLRX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

