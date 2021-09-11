Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.50 million and a P/E ratio of 391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.83.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

