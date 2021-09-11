Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 33,200 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

MYOV opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.