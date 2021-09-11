Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $768.51 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00012702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $768.51 million and approximately $41.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.74 or 0.07313592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00553377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

