National Bank Financial Boosts Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

MFCSF stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.