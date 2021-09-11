National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

MAG opened at C$22.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 301.05. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.