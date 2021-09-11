National Bank Financial Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OceanaGold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.51.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

