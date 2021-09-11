National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $98.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.85.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NTIOF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

