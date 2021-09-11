National Bankshares Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.55.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 102.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

