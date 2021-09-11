National Bankshares Reiterates “C$27.00” Price Target for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

