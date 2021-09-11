National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $56.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

