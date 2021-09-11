National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,718,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 373.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 595.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 51,102 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.