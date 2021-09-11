National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

EYE opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

