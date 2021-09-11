New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,190. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.