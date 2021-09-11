New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The ODP were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $7,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $4,671,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

