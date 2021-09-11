New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,791.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

