New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $1,890,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

