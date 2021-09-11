New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,543 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $226,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

