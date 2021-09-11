New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

