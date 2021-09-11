New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 889 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.