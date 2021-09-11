Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

